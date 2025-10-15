Discount Alert! Save Up to Rs 2.5 Lakh On Skoda, Maruti, Kia And Tata SUVs This Diwali - Check The Best Deals

Discount Offers On SUVs: With Diwali 2025 just around the corner, carmakers are rolling out exciting offers and discounts for buyers planning to bring home a new midsize SUV. Big names like Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Tata, Skoda, Volkswagen, and Maruti Suzuki are offering festive deals worth up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Notably, discounts and offers may vary depending on your city and dealer stock. It’s always best to confirm the exact figures with your local dealership.

Skoda Kushaq (Savings of up to Rs 2.5 lakh)

Skoda is offering attractive festive benefits on the Kushaq, with discounts going up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Buyers will also get a free one-year SuperCare service package. The Kushaq, priced from Rs 10.61 lakh (ex-showroom), is available in eight trims and continues to be one of Skoda’s best-selling models in India.

Volkswagen Taigun (Savings of up to Rs 1.8 lakh)

Volkswagen is offering the Taigun with festive discounts of up to Rs 1.8 lakh this October. The GT Plus Sport variant gets the highest benefits, including a scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 and additional discounts worth Rs 1.6 lakh. The entry-level Taigun Comfortline starts at Rs 10.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Savings of up to Rs 1.8 lakh)

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with Diwali discounts of up to Rs 1.8 lakh on strong hybrid variants. The petrol-only versions get benefits worth Rs 1.5 lakh, while the CNG models come with discounts up to Rs 40,000. The Grand Vitara starts at Rs 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate (Savings of up to Rs 1.51 lakh)

Honda is offering the Elevate with festive savings of up to Rs 1.51 lakh. This midsize SUV shares its platform with the Honda City and comes with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 121hp and 145Nm of torque. Prices for the Elevate start at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos (Savings of up to Rs 1.47 lakh)

Kia’s popular midsize SUV, the Seltos, is being offered with festive discounts worth up to Rs 1.47 lakh. Available in nine trims, the SUV is priced from Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with two 1.5-litre petrol engines and one 1.5-litre diesel option.

Tata Curvv (Savings of up to Rs 40,000)

Tata Curvv SUV is also part of the festive deal, with discounts of up to Rs 40,000. Built on the new ATLAS platform, it rivals the Citroen Basalt and starts at Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom).