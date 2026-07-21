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Domestic airlines carry 864.04 lakh passengers in first half of 2026, up 1.44% from a year ago

Domestic airlines carried 134.64 lakh passengers in June 2026, compared with 136.04 lakh passengers in the previous month, reflecting a monthly decline of 1.03 per cent.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
Domestic airlines carry 864.04 lakh passengers in first half of 2026, up 1.44% from a year ago
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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