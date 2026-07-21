/Domestic airlines carry 864.04 lakh passengers in first half of 2026, up 1.44% from a year ago

The report also provided passenger load factors for scheduled domestic airlines in June 2026. Akasa Air recorded the highest passenger load factor at 92.2 per cent, followed by SpiceJet at 87.8 per cent, Air India Group at 85.5 per cent, IndiGo at 85.1 per cent, Star Air at 75.0 per cent, Fly91 at 73.2 per cent, Alliance Air at 61.7 per cent, and Indiaone Air at 59.3 per cent. The Air India Group includes Air India and Air India Express.