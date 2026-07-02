New Delhi: DRiV, the aftermarket business division of Tenneco and a leading global automotive parts manufacturer, has announced former India cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its National Brand Ambassador. This is the company's first partnership with a celebrity ambassador in India, highlighting the market's growing importance in DRiV's global strategy.
According to the company, Dhoni's image of trust, consistency and reliability closely matches the values that its brands represent. DRiV said the partnership reflects its goal of becoming one of the most trusted names in India's automotive aftermarket.
Chintan Sopariwala, President of DRiV, said, "Dhoni represents the same enduring values that define our brands: leadership, consistency, humility, and the ability to perform when it matters most."
Commenting on the association, Dhoni said, "As someone who is passionate about motorcycles and their spare parts, and enjoys working on my bikes and cars myself, I understand the importance of high-quality components and reliable performance."
India's automotive aftermarket is among the fastest-growing in the world. The growth is being driven by a rising vehicle population, an ageing vehicle fleet and increasing awareness among owners about the importance of using quality replacement parts.
India’s automotive aftermarket is a rapidly expanding sector valued at roughly USD 11.8 billion (over Rs 99,000 Crore). According to the ACMA-EY study, the size of the Indian automotive aftermarket is expected to reach USD 14 billion by 2028.
The study focused on seven product categories, namely engine parts, suspension & braking parts, transmission parts, braking parts, rubber components, cooling systems and filters. Tyres and consumables such as batteries, coolants, and lubricants were, however, not covered in the study.
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