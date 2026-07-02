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DRiV signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador, Bets big on India's auto aftermarket

India’s automotive aftermarket is a rapidly expanding sector valued at roughly USD 11.8 billion (over Rs 99,000 Crore).

Edited By:Zee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
DRiV signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador, Bets big on India's auto aftermarket
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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