Ducati Unveils 2026 Scrambler Nightshift In New Emerald Green Colour- Check New Features, Launch Timeline

Ducati has officially revealed the 2026 Scrambler Nightshift globally, now featured with a striking new Emerald Green colour. Designed by the Ducati Style Centre, this shade draws inspiration from the iconic two and four-wheeled vehicles of the 1970s. In India, the Nightshift Emerald Green will replace the existing Nebula Blue option and is expected to be available from the second quarter of 2026.

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift carries its signature retro-modern look, combining classic style with modern technology. Its design highlights include a stitched cafe racer-style seat, a flat handlebar with bar-end mirrors, and side number plates. The minimal front mudguard, absence of rear mudguard, compact LED indicators, and fully black spoked wheels enhance the bike’s dynamic and classy appeal.

Power and Performance Upgrades

Under the hood, the Scrambler Nightshift is powered by an 803cc, air-cooled, Desmodue engine, producing a peak power of 73 hp and a torque of 65.2 Nm. For 2026, Ducati has updated the bike with a new eight-plate clutch. This clutch is smoother to operate, more compact, and reduces the lateral bulk of the cover, giving riders more space for their feet.

The bike also comes with advanced features to improve ride quality and safety. These include Ride by Wire throttle management, two riding modes, Ducati Traction Control, and cornering ABS, making it suitable for both city rides and spirited cruising.

Retro Style Meets Modern Comfort

The Scrambler Nightshift remains true to its cafe racer-inspired character while offering practical improvements. Its combination of retro design, updated clutch, and modern electronics makes it a well-rounded motorcycle for enthusiasts who value both style and performance.

Riders in India can expect to see the updated model from Q2 2026.