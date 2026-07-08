/E20 petrol row: Gadkari throws open challenge to critics of ethanol blended fuel – ‘name one car damaged’

New Delhi: As the debate over the mandatory use of petrol mixed with 20 per cent ethanol continues in India, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has challenged critics of ethanol-blended petrol to name even one car that has developed problems because of using E20 fuel.
Speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat’ conference in New Delhi on Tuesday (July 7), he said there was a need to move away from heavy dependence on fossil fuels as India spends a large amount of money on importing crude oil every year. He said the country spends around Rs 22 lakh crore every year on fuel imports, which also creates environmental concerns.
“Tell me the name of even one car that has faced a problem because of ethanol-blended fuel,” Gadkari said while responding to criticism over E20 petrol and complaints from some vehicle owners about lower mileage.
India has achieved the target of blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol. The government has promoted ethanol blending as a way to reduce dependence on imported crude oil and lower carbon emissions.
Ethanol is produced from biomass sources such as sugarcane, maize and rice. The government has increased ethanol production by encouraging the use of different crops, especially maize, for fuel production.
The minister said imported fossil fuels create a financial burden for the country, and adopting cleaner energy sources is necessary for long-term growth.
Unlike countries such as Brazil, where customers can choose between different fuel options with varying ethanol levels, Indian consumers get the fuel available at petrol pumps without separate choices. Brazil’s regulations provide price benefits for fuels with higher ethanol content.
Gadkari also addressed allegations that companies owned by his family members are involved in ethanol production and that this influenced his support for higher ethanol blending.
He said his family members have sugar mills, but their companies do not depend on ethanol production. He added that India has surplus ethanol production capacity and that promoting maize-based ethanol has helped farmers in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
“When we decided to make ethanol from maize, the market price of maize was Rs 1,200 per quintal while the minimum support price was Rs 1,800 per quintal. After this decision, the price of maize increased to Rs 2,800 per quintal,” he claimed.
He added, “An additional Rs 45,000 crore came into the pockets of farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed changes to vehicle emission rules to increase the use of higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels.
The proposed changes to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 aim to promote vehicles that can run on fuels such as E85, which contains 85 per cent ethanol, and E100, which uses almost pure ethanol. The proposal also includes the promotion of B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG blends.
The government has been pushing flexible-fuel vehicles, which can run on different ethanol-petrol mixtures, as part of its alternative energy strategy.
The E20 rollout has received support from the government due to its potential to reduce oil import dependence and create new markets for farmers. At the same time, some vehicle users and industry observers have raised concerns about mileage changes and vehicle compatibility, leading to continued debate around the transition to ethanol-blended fuels.
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