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E20 petrol row: Gadkari throws open challenge to critics of ethanol blended fuel – ‘name one car damaged’

Some vehicle users and industry observers have raised concerns about mileage changes and vehicle compatibility, leading to continued debate around the transition to ethanol-blended fuels.

Written ByTarique AnwarReported By:Zee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:02 AM IST
E20 petrol row: Gadkari throws open challenge to critics of ethanol blended fuel – ‘name one car damaged’

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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