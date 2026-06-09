E85 fuel has arrived in India – but there’s a catch nobody’s talking about

New Delhi: Marking the entry of ethanol-heavy fuel into the market, India has begun retail sales of E85 petrol. The country’s first E85 fuel dispenser was recently inaugurated in Delhi. This is the beginning of its retail availability. The fuel blend contains 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent petrol.

At Rs 82.12 per litre, E85 is priced nearly Rs 20 lower than E20 petrol in the national capital and aimed at attracting cost-conscious commuters.

The lower price, however, only tells part of the story. While E85 looks cheaper at the pump, its day-to-day running cost depends heavily on how efficiently a vehicle can use it.

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How E85 affects engine performance

E85 is basically a fuel mixed heavily with ethanol, which comes from crops like sugarcane and maize, along with a smaller share of regular petrol. It is known for burning cleaner and offering a higher octane rating, but it does not pack the same energy in every litre as standard petrol.

As a result, vehicles need to consume a larger quantity of fuel to deliver the same level of performance as petrol, which is why efficiency tends to take a hit. In everyday driving, that shows up as lower fuel efficiency.

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Data from flex-fuel vehicles across the world suggests a drop in mileage of around 20 to 30 percent when running on E85. It depends on the engine setup and tuning and driving conditions. Some engines calibrated specifically for ethanol blends manage the difference better, though a reduction in efficiency still shows up in everyday use.

A simple example helps explain the impact. A motorcycle that delivers around 50 kmpl on petrol may return closer to 40 to 42 kmpl when running on E85. Even with this drop in efficiency, the lower fuel price can help balance running costs, especially for riders covering longer distances regularly. The final savings, however, depend on fuel pricing stability, driving habits and vehicle type.

Limited vehicles on the road

At present, only a small number of vehicles in India are compatible with E85 fuel. Among two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel models. Both are capable of running on ethanol blends up to E85.

Suzuki has also entered this space with the Gixxer SF 250 FFV, while Maruti Suzuki has put the Wagon R Flex Fuel on display. Its launch timeline and pricing have not so far been confirmed.

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These early models are the first step in expanding ethanol-ready vehicles in the country, but the overall market is still at a starting point. Most petrol-powered vehicles presently on Indian roads are not equipped to handle such high ethanol blends.

Infrastructure still catching up

Fuel availability is one of the biggest hurdles for wider adoption. At present, E85 dispensing stations are available only at a few select locations, with Delhi among the first cities to get access. The government has outlined a phased expansion plan that targets around 500 ethanol fuel stations by the end of 2026, followed by nearly 5,000 outlets by 2027.

Until then, E85 will be confined to a small set of users and pilot corridors. While the pricing advantage is visible, the actual benefit for most drivers will depend on how fast vehicles and infrastructure scale up together.