Electric Bus Launch Under DEVI Scheme Postponed Due To...

New Delhi: The launch of electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Integration (DEVI) scheme has been postponed in view of the declaration of national mourning following the demise of Pope Francis, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

The government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of Pope Francis. Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88.

"Due to the national mourning declared by the Government of India on the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis, the launch of electric buses under the DEVI scheme has been postponed. The new date will be announced soon," Gupta said in a post on X.

The government was set to roll out 76 electric buses from the Ghazipur depot under the DEVI initiative, a scheme rebranded by the newly formed BJP government.

The DEVI bus service is aimed at strengthening feeder connectivity to metro stations and major Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes, with each electric bus expected to cover a route of approximately 12 kilometres.

Previously known as the Mohalla Bus Service under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the project has now been rebranded by the BJP administration, officials said. The service, which had been delayed for several months, is designed to enhance public transport accessibility across the capital.