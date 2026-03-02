Advertisement
Emirates, Etihad resume limited flights from Dubai airport

Dubai Airports said a small number of flights will be permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) starting Sunday evening. 

Mar 02, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: UAE-based airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways announced on Monday that they will start operating a limited number of flights from the evening, after Dubai Airports confirmed a partial resumption of operations after the airport was closed due to the outbreak of hostilities between the US-Israel alliance and Iran. 

Emirates said it will prioritise customers with earlier bookings as it restarts services in phases. The airline will contact passengers who have been rebooked onto these limited flights directly. "Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified," it said in a statement.

The Dubai-based airline said that all other flights remain suspended until further notice. It said it continues to monitor the situation and will adjust its operational schedule accordingly. Updates will be published on emirates.com and its official social media channels. "We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience," the airline said, adding that the safety and security of passengers.

Meanwhile, Etihad will conduct some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights "in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals", the airline said in a statement.

However, authorities have not provided a timeline for full restoration of normal operations.

Dubai Airports said a small number of flights will be permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) starting Sunday evening. However, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said: "Exceptional flights are now operating at UAE airports. Do not proceed to the airport until your airline contacts you with confirmed flight details to ensure a smooth process for all."

The partial reopening comes after widespread airspace closures across the Gulf region due to missile and drone strikes linked to escalating conflict. Several Gulf airports reported damage over the weekend as Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones against US bases in the Gulf countries in retaliatory fire. Airlines were forced to ground operations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, which constitute key transit hubs for global flights between the West and the East.

Dubai International, the world’s busiest international hub, had halted regular operations amid safety concerns. The closure disrupted global flight networks, as Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways operate hub-and-spoke models that connect long-haul traffic between Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas through the Gulf.

