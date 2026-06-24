Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Mobility
  • /EU orders urgent checks on 16 Emirates, Qantas A380s aircraft over wing cracks

EU orders urgent checks on 16 Emirates, Qantas A380s aircraft over wing cracks

Reports claim that 15 of the affected aircraft are operated by Emirates, while one belongs to Qantas.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
EU orders urgent checks on 16 Emirates, Qantas A380s aircraft over wing cracks
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
EU orders urgent checks on 16 Emirates, Qantas A380s aircraft over wing cracks
mobility3 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20264 min ago
3
Auto news11 min ago
4
Kathua16 min ago
5
Senior Living17 min ago