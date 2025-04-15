EV Policy 2.0 In Delhi: Subsidy Of Rs 36,000 For Women Buying EV Two-Wheelers; Check Incentives For Commercial Vehicles

Delhi EV Policy 2.0: The BJP-led Delhi government is likely to introduce its much-anticipated Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, with major incentives to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in the national capital. However, the proposal is under the government's consideration and it will be approved soon.

Once the draft gets the green signal, the new EV policy will replace the earlier version that expired on March 31, which has been temporarily extended by 15 days.

To encourage female participation in the EV shift, the government may provide a subsidy of up to Rs 36,000 on the purchase of an electric two-wheeler to women under its proposed Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, as per media reports. Notably, the benefit can be availed by the first 10,000 women, who are holding a driving license.

The scheme, which will remain valid until March 31, 2030, outlines a series of incentives targeting not just electric two-wheelers but also three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Delhi EV Policy 2.0: Incentives For Two-And Three-Wheelers

The new policy offers a purchase incentive of Rs 10,000 per kWh (up to Rs 30,000) for electric two-wheelers. All eligible residents can apply. If you're scrapping a petrol or diesel two-wheeler that's less than 12 years old, you may get an extra Rs 10,000.

All CNG autos that turn 10 years old during the policy period must be replaced with electric autos. In these cases, a one-time replacement incentive of Rs 1 lakh per vehicle will be given. However, those who get this benefit won’t be eligible for any other incentives under the policy.



For electric auto-rickshaws (L5M category) that will replace CNG autos, the policy gives a subsidy of up to Rs 45,000, depending on the battery size. If you're scrapping an ICE (petrol/diesel) auto under 12 years old, you may also get a Rs 20,000 incentive.

Delhi EV Policy 2.0: Incentives For Commercial Vehicles And Price Cap

The EV policy also encourages commercial use of electric vehicles. If you buy an electric three-wheeler goods carrier (L5N), you can get up to Rs 45,000 as a subsidy. For electric four-wheeler goods carriers (N1), the subsidy can go up to Rs 75,000.

These benefits will be available for three years and can be claimed by both individuals and businesses. To get the subsidy, the vehicle price must be under Rs 4.5 lakh for L5N and Rs 12.5 lakh for N1 vehicles.

Delhi EV Policy 2.0: Key Restrictions On Vehicle

Under the new EV policy, petrol, diesel, and CNG two-wheelers will be banned from the roads starting August 15, 2026. For goods carriers, new registrations of diesel, petrol, or CNG three-wheelers will end on August 15, 2025. Adding further, the existing CNG auto permits won’t be renewed from the same date—only permits for electric autos will be issued.