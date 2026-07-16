New Delhi: India is stepping into a new era of rail travel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered train on July 17. The 10-coach train will initially operate on 89-km Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, according to the Ministry of Railways.
Here's what makes it different. Regular electric trains pull power from overhead wires, and diesel locomotives burn fuel to run. This hydrogen train does neither. Instead, it generates its own electricity on board, using something called a Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell.
Here's how that works. Hydrogen stored in onboard cylinders reacts with oxygen from the air, right inside the fuel cell. That reaction produces electricity, and this electricity powers the train's traction motors. What comes out the other end? Just water vapour and heat. Nothing else.
The only by-products of this electrochemical process are water vapour and heat, making it a near-zero emission mode of transport, the ministry said.
The train has two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars along with eight trailer coaches. Each power car alone generates 1,200 kW, or roughly 1,600 hp. It's built to carry around 2,600 passengers and can hit a top speed of 110 kmph. That makes it one of the largest hydrogen-powered passenger trainsets developed globally so far.
To support operations, Indian Railways has set up the country's first integrated railway hydrogen ecosystem at Jind. Here, hydrogen is produced on-site through electrolysis, then compressed and stored before being pumped into the train at dedicated refuelling stations.
The facility can hold close to 3,000 kg of hydrogen at a time for daily operations. Since hydrogen is highly flammable, Indian Railways has built in multiple layers of protection across both the train and the refuelling setup. These include hydrogen leak detectors, sensors for flame, heat and smoke, constant ventilation, and automatic shutdown systems that cut hydrogen supply if any abnormality is detected.
The ministry sees this hydrogen train as the next big move in its green transition, especially after electrifying more than 99 percent of India's broad gauge network already.
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