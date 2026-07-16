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Explained: How India's first hydrogen-powered train will generate its own power

Hydrogen stored in onboard cylinders reacts with oxygen from the air, right inside the fuel cell. That reaction produces electricity, and this electricity powers the train's traction motors.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Explained: How India's first hydrogen-powered train will generate its own power
Image Credit: Explained: How India&#039;s first hydrogen-powered train will generate its own power

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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