Explainer: Why aeroplanes 'drink' kerosene-type fuel, not petrol

Have you ever wondered why a giant jet aircraft flies on kerosene-type fuel instead of the petrol we use in our cars and bikes? The answer is quite interesting, and once you understand it, the logic becomes very clear. Jet engines, also called gas turbines, are extremely powerful machines. The beauty of these engines is that they can burn almost any clean fuel — anything that catches fire properly and does not leave behind ash. In fact, a jet engine can even run on petrol if needed. So the question is not really about what the engine can burn, but about which fuel is the most practical, safe, and cheap choice for flying.

After World War II, some aircraft were built with both jet engines and piston propeller engines together. To keep the fuel system simple, both types of engines used the same fuel, called avgas (aviation gasoline). But today, modern airlines mostly prefer ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel), which is a special kerosene-type fuel made just for jet aircraft. Why? Because kerosene-based fuel is cheaper, safer to handle, and performs much better at very high altitudes and freezing temperatures. It is also not in heavy demand for many other purposes, unlike petrol. The two most important qualities that make kerosene ideal for aviation are its freezing point and its flash point. Let us understand both in simple words.

First, the freezing point. When an aircraft flies very high in the sky, the outside air temperature can fall to nearly minus 57 degrees Celsius. That is bitterly cold! Petrol and diesel usually start becoming thick or freezing somewhere between minus 1 and minus 15 degrees Celsius. But kerosene stays usable even in extreme cold, between minus 47 and minus 60 degrees Celsius. This is a huge advantage. If the fuel becomes thick, sticky, or frozen inside the tank, it will not flow smoothly, and the engine may stop working properly. So the fuel must remain liquid and keep flowing even in freezing conditions — and kerosene does exactly that.

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Second, the flash point. Flash point simply means the lowest temperature at which a fuel produces enough vapour to catch fire. A higher flash point means the fuel is safer, because it does not catch fire easily. Jet A1 fuel has a flash point of around 38 degrees Celsius, which is quite safe. People often explain it like this: if you throw a burning match or cigarette into a bucket of jet fuel, the flame may simply go out instead of starting a fire. But do the same with petrol, and it will burst into flames instantly, because petrol catches fire very easily. This low fire risk makes kerosene much safer to store and transport.

There is another big benefit — energy. Kerosene contains more energy than petrol when both are measured in the same volume. Imagine filling two one-gallon containers, one with kerosene and one with petrol. The kerosene container will weigh more, because kerosene is denser. And that same amount of kerosene can produce roughly 12 to 15 percent more energy than petrol. More energy from the same quantity of fuel means better performance for long flights.

Now, you may ask — what about octane number, which we always hear about for car fuels? The octane number means a fuel's ability to handle pressure inside an engine without exploding too early. Car engines need high-octane petrol for smooth running. But jet engines work differently. Inside a jet engine, the fuel is not compressed the same way it is inside a car's piston engine. So the octane number is simply not important for jet engines. This is why aircraft can happily use heavier fuels like kerosene and diesel-type fuels. These heavier fuels have higher energy density, meaning more power from the same amount of fuel, and they are usually cheaper too.

When selecting fuel for gas turbine engines, engineers look at several factors: high energy output, good lubrication to protect engine parts, a low freezing point, and the ability to handle very high temperatures without forming harmful carbon deposits, also called coking, inside the engine. There is also an interesting history behind all this. In the early days of aviation, kerosene was chosen partly because it was easily available and very few industries wanted it. During the early 20th century, the rapid growth of cars and electric lighting reduced the demand for kerosene, making it cheap and less valuable at that time. Aviation found a perfect use for it.

Over time, kerosene became the standard fuel for jet and turbine engines because it offers so many practical advantages all at once. It is cheap, safe to handle, easy to store and transport, and can be used inside common metal tanks and pipelines without damaging them. It does not easily clog or block engine parts. And as a bonus, it provides moderate lubrication, helping reduce friction and wear inside certain engine parts while working as fuel at the same time. So the next time you see an aircraft soaring high above, you will know the simple secret behind it — kerosene keeps it flying safely, smoothly, and economically.