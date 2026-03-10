Faridabad to Jewar Airport in 20 minutes! New expressway to make it possible - Key details

New Delhi: A new expressway project is set to make travel between Faridabad and Noida International Airport much faster and easier in the coming years. The upcoming expressway will significantly reduce travel time for people living in the Delhi-NCR region. The total estimated cost of the project is about Rs 2,414 crore.

According to reports, a 31-km-long six-lane greenfield expressway is being built to directly connect Smart City Faridabad with the newly developed airport in Jewar. Once the project is completed, the journey between Faridabad and the airport could take just 15 to 20 minutes.

The National Highways Authority of India has set a target to complete the expressway by April 2027. However, some stretches of the road may open for traffic in the coming months. Construction work is already progressing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to reports, around 1,200 pillars have been completed so far. Work to install girders over the Yamuna River is also underway. This is an important step because it will support the elevated structure of the expressway.

Other key details

The new expressway will initially have six lanes, but it has been designed in a way that it can be expanded to eight lanes in the future if traffic increases.

The expressway will start from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway link road near Sector-65 in Faridabad. From there, it will run towards Jewar and end near Dayanatpur village, close to the airport.

Approximately 22 to 24 kilometres of the expressway will fall in Haryana, while the remaining 7 to 9 kilometres will be in Uttar Pradesh.

It will pass through several villages: Shahpur, Sotai, Chandawali, Bahbalpur, Fafunda, Panhera Khurd, Narhawali, Mehmadpur, Hirapur, Mohna, Kalan and Baghpur in Haryana, and Jhuppa, Phalaida Bangar, Amarpur, Karauli Bangar and Vallabhnagar in Uttar Pradesh, before reaching Dayanatpur.