FASTag Annual Pass 2025: Diwali Gift For Travellers: How To Activate, Cost, And How To Make Payment Via NHAI’s Rajmargyatra App

FASTag Annual Pass 2025: The government announced on Saturday that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) ‘Rajmargyatra’ app now allows users to gift the FASTag annual pass, calling it the “perfect gift for travellers” this Diwali and festive season.

How To Activate FASTag Annual Pass

Users can activate the FASTag annual pass by selecting the “Add Pass” option in the app, entering the recipient’s vehicle number and contact details, and completing a simple OTP verification. Once activated, the pass is linked to the vehicle’s FASTag, enabling hassle-free travel without frequent recharges, an official statement said.

The FASTag annual pass offers a seamless and cost-effective travel option for National Highway users and is accepted at approximately 1,150 toll plazas across India.

FASTag Annual Pass Cost

The FASTag annual pass costs Rs 3,000 and is valid for one year or up to 200 toll plaza crossings. It is available for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag after a one-time payment via the ‘Rajmargyatra’ app.

Once the limit is reached, the FASTag automatically switches to standard pay-per-trip mode. For point-based toll plazas, each one-way crossing counts as a trip, while a return counts as two. In closed or ticketed systems, a complete entry-to-exit journey counts as one trip.

Some FASTags, especially for new vehicles, may only be registered with the chassis number. The annual pass cannot be activated on such FASTags unless they are updated with the complete vehicle registration number.

FASTag Annual Pass: How Make Payment

Payment for the pass can be made via UPI, debit or credit card, or net banking, and the FASTag wallet balances cannot be used for this purpose. The statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that the FASTag annual pass has gained over 25 lakh users and processed approximately 5.67 crore transactions within its first two months of launch. (With IANS Input)