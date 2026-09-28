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FASTag Annual Pass hits 1-crore milestone: Govt

The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
FASTag Annual Pass hits 1-crore milestone: Govt
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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