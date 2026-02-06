FASTag Annual Pass surpasses 50 lakh users, Chandigarh leads in terms of usage: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Friday said that FASTag Annual Pass has crossed 50 lakh users, with over 26.55 crore transactions recorded within six months of its launch. Around 28 per cent of total car transactions recorded on the National Highway (NH) network are now being carried out through the FASTag Annual Pass, said the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, highlighting the increasing preference of FASTag Annual Pass among National Highway users.

The region-wise analysis shows that Chandigarh leads in terms of usage, accounting for 14 per cent of total Annual Pass transactions across the country, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12.3 per cent and Delhi at 11.5 per cent.

Moreover, Bijwasan Fee Plaza in Delhi NCR has emerged as the leading location with around 57 per cent of total car crossings at the fee plaza using the Annual Pass, followed by Mundaka Fee Plaza in Delhi NCR and Jhinjholi Fee Plaza in Sonipat -- both registering around 53 per cent of non-commercial vehicle crossings using the Annual Pass.

According to the ministry, applicable to about 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways, the Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year's validity or 200 toll plaza crossings.

The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag.

The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of a one-time fee through the Rajmargyatra App or the NHAI website.

“The growing uptake of the FASTag Annual Pass reinforces its effectiveness in promoting seamless and economical travel on National Highways across the country,” said the ministry.

Notably, the annual pass has turned unpredictable monthly toll expenses into a fixed, stress-free cost, giving daily commuters certainty, savings, and smoother travel throughout the year, without worrying much about constantly recharging their FASTag.