FASTag Annual Toll Pass 2025: Can You Activate Or Renew Using FASTag Wallet Balance? How To Pre-Book Online In Just 2 Minutes

FASTag Annual Toll Pass 2025: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has launched the FASTag Annual Pass on 79th Independence Day (August 15). This new initiative aimed at introducing a new way for private vehicle owners to enjoy toll-free travel on select National Highways and Expressways. The pre-booking for the yearly FASTag pass starts today. You can book it in just 2 minutes through the Rajmargyatra mobile application or the NHAI website. However, this new FASTag annual toll pass is only applicable for non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans.

FASTag Annual Toll Pass 2025: Price And Validity

The Annual FASTag Pass is priced at Rs 3,000 for the base year 2025–26 t. The pass is valid for one year from the activation date or for 200 toll plaza crossings — whichever comes first. Once it expires, vehicle owners need to re-activate it to keep using it. Notably, a vehicle owner only proceed to pay for the annual pass if their FASTag is properly installed, linked, and active.

FASTag Annual Toll Pass: Can You Activate Using Wallet Balance?

It is important to note that vehicle owners can't use their FASTag wallet balance for activation or renewal. A separate payment is required. The Annual Pass is not mandatory, existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to operate as is if road users doesn't want to opt new one.

FASTag Annual Toll Pass 2025: How To Pre-Book Online In Just 2 Minutes

Step 1: Get the Rajmargyatra app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Open the app, tap on “Annual Pass,” then choose “Pre-book” and click “Get Started.”

Step 3: Type in your registered vehicle number and check its eligibility before clicking “Validate.”

Step 4: Complete the OTP verification sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Pay online to activate your FASTag Annual Pass.

FASTag System Introduced In 2014

FASTag, introduced in 2014 under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) framework, uses RFID technology to let you pay tolls without cash and reduce traffic jams at toll plazas.