FASTag Annual Toll Pass: Unlimited Highway Travel For Rs 3,000? What Existing Users Should Know- In Details

FASTag Annual Toll Pass Price And Validity: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is likely to introduce annual and lifetime toll passes for private vehicle owners, aiming to make highway travel more seamless and cost-effective. According to media reports, these new toll passes would be integrated into the existing FASTag system. It’s important to note that the annual and lifetime passes are currently in the proposal stage and have not yet been implemented.

The proposed FASTag passes aim to simplify highway travel by eliminating the need for frequent recharges and reducing congestion at toll booths. The system is designed to work without requiring any additional equipment or documentation, representing a modern, forward-looking approach to toll collection in India. The Transport Ministry is also considering a dual-payment system under the new toll regime, giving users the option to choose between an Annual Pass and distance-based pricing.

FASTag Annual Toll Pass: Price and Validity

A one-time FASTag recharge of Rs 3,000 would allow private vehicle owners to travel across all national highways, state expressways, and other expressways without incurring additional toll charges for an entire year. This would eliminate the need to recharge FASTag accounts for every trip.

Lifetime FASTag Toll Pass: Price And Validity

Under the new toll regime, the government has shelved an earlier proposal that suggested a lifetime FASTag priced at Rs 30,000 for a 15-year validity period.

Distance-Based FASTag Toll Pass: Price and Validity

For occasional travelers, a flat toll of Rs 50 per 100 km may replace the current toll plaza fee structure. This model is often referred to as the “pay-as-you-go” system.

Will Existing FASTag Users Need New Accounts?

According to the report, existing FASTag users will be able to opt into the new system without changing their account details or submitting additional documents. The annual pass will function through the current FASTag infrastructure.

New Toll Pass System Features

As reported by The Times of India, the new toll pass system is expected to improve traffic flow and simplify travel on national highways. It proposes the elimination of traditional toll booths and the implementation of sensor-based digital toll collection for barrier-free travel. This system would rely on GPS and automated vehicle tracking to facilitate toll deductions. Currently, private car owners can purchase a monthly rechargeable pass for ₹340, totaling ₹4,080 annually, which is valid for a single toll plaza.