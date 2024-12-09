First Validation Test Flight Held For Noida Airport - Details Inside

Validation Test Flight Held For Noida Airport: The first validation test flight for the upcoming Noida International Airport was conducted successfully on Monday, officials said. The greenfield airport is being built in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, some 75 km off Delhi, and will be the national capital region's second international airport.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG, is building the airport for the Uttar Pradesh government in a public-private partnership model. A validation flight is conducted to verify that an airport meets safety, operational, and regulatory standards.

At the event, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said, "With the validation flight happening today, we are committed to finishing the airport project before the end of April."

"Today marks a very important occasion in the progress of the airport and definitely whatever support is required from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, we will continuously provide so that the early operations from the airport can begin," he said.

Naidu noted that this project has so far had 50 million man-hours and not a single incident has happened. "I don't think any other project in the country of such scale can boast of that record so I congratulate the whole team who has made this possible," the minister said.

Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said the successful completion of validation flights reflects the dedication and meticulous planning that has gone into ensuring the airport is ready for commercial operations.

"We are gearing up for the airport's opening and look forward to welcoming passengers to the airport," he added.

The validation flight is being conducted on an Airbus A-320 to test the RNP (Required Navigation Performance) procedures and ILS (instrument landing system) approach procedures. RNP is a set of navigation specifications that allow aircraft to fly precise flight paths with high accuracy.