Five Flights Diverted Due To Bad Weather At Hyderabad Airport

Five flights arriving here from various destinations were diverted to other cities due to bad weather during the night, said officials.

|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 02:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
Hyderabad: Five flights arriving here from various destinations were diverted to other cities due to bad weather during the night, said officials here, adding that the operations were back to normal now. As the weather at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was not good for landings, the flights coming from Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur were diverted to the nearest airports on Tuesday night.

IndiGo flight 6E 638, coming from Bengaluru, was diverted to Vijayawada Gannavaram Airport in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Kolkata-Hyderabad IndiGo flight 6E 6528 was diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather at Hyderabad Airport.

Lucknow-Hyderabad IndiGo flight 6E 6166 was also diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather. IndiGo flight 6E 471, coming from Jaipur, was also diverted to Bengaluru. Another IndiGo flight (6E 5326) arriving from Mumbai was also diverted to Bengaluru.

According to airport sources, all flights later landed back at Hyderabad Airport. With the improvement in weather conditions, the operations returned to normal on Wednesday. Parts of Greater Hyderabad and surrounding districts have been receiving rain since Tuesday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas for Wednesday. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur in the city.

The IMD said that the rain may result in water pooling on roads and low-lying areas. It has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places over Telangana on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts.

According to the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts. Strong surface winds up to (30-40 kmph) are very likely to prevail at isolated places.

