Flight Disruptions: Air India To Improve Safety, Minimise Passenger Inconvenience

Airport teams will monitor delays, make regular announcements, and proactively rebook impacted passengers on alternative flights.

|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 10:34 PM IST|Source: IANS
Flight Disruptions: Air India To Improve Safety, Minimise Passenger InconvenienceImage Credit: @airindia/X

New Delhi: Amid flight disruptions, Air India on Tuesday said it has stepped up preparations to minimise passenger inconvenience during the ensuing fog season, announcing measures including CAT III B crew rostering, deployment of CAT III B‑certified aircraft, network-wide airport readiness, tech-enabled passenger assistance and proactive communications.

CAT III B crew Rostering and certified aircraft means assigning specially trained and certified flight crews along with deploying aircraft that can land in low visibility conditions. Air India has also activated its ‘Fog Care’ initiative to help passengers in scenarios where there are delays or schedule changes due to situations beyond our control, a release said.

Under the initiative, flights that are likely to be affected by fog, based on met forecast, are proactively identified and passengers are alerted about any delay or a change in schedule, the company said. Passengers can also avail complimentary rescheduling or opt for full refund without penalty through Air India Fog Care.

The carrier said that northern India, including its primary hub Delhi, faces low visibility from dense fog that can impact flight schedules across its network. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has designated December 10, 2025 to February 10, 2026 as the official fog window this season.

Air India said it has strengthened internal standard operating procedures and adopted proactive measures to address potential fog-related delays and disruptions. Initiatives include ensuring adequate cockpit crew trained in low visibility operations through CAT III B or specific Instrument Landing System (ILS) and standby crews for exigencies.

Further, CAT III B certified aircraft will be deployed for operations during the fog window at strategic locations that are prone to fog impact. Further, the airline said it ensured adequate ground support teams to aid passengers and kept ready care packages with refreshments and other resources at origin as well as diversion airports. Airport teams will monitor delays, make regular announcements, and proactively rebook impacted passengers on alternative flights.

