Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900310https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/flight-disruptions-indigo-air-india-cancel-services-to-nine-airports-amid-security-concerns-2900310.html
NewsMobility
AIR MOBILITY

Flight Disruptions: IndiGo, Air India Cancel Services To Nine Airports Amid Security Concerns

IndiGo and Air India have cancelled flights to and from nine airports including Jammu, Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Leh on May 13, 2025, due to renewed safety concerns amid India-Pakistan tensions. Passengers advised to check flight status.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 08:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Flight Disruptions: IndiGo, Air India Cancel Services To Nine Airports Amid Security Concerns REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

IndiGo and Air India have cancelled all Tuesday flights to and from nine North and West Indian airports due to increased safety concerns following renewed military tensions between India and Pakistan. The airports that are affected include Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jamnagar, Bhuj, and Rajkot. The decision was made a day after civilian air traffic had temporarily resumed on Monday after a six-day closure that started on May 7.

In a statement, IndiGo stated that "passenger safety remains its highest priority" and assured that its operations team is "closely monitoring the situation." The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused and asked passengers to check flight status on its website or app before visiting the airport.

Air India confirmed the cancellations and reiterated IndiGo's message, stating that "passenger safety and operational security are paramount."

The suspended airports belonged to a batch of 32 airbases spread over North, West, and Central India, which had temporarily shut for commercial flights during mounting cross-border tensions. They had just been opened on Monday at 10:30 am when India and Pakistan mutually settled for a ceasefire. 

Those airports affected from the first phase included Srinagar, Bikaner, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Kandla, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Kishangarh, Ludhiana, and Shimla.

Passengers intending to travel today are advised in the strongest terms to reconfirm flight times through official channels of communication by the airlines. IndiGo has provided assistance through its helpline for rebookings and further support.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK