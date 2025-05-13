Flight Disruptions: IndiGo, Air India Cancel Services To Nine Airports Amid Security Concerns

IndiGo and Air India have cancelled all Tuesday flights to and from nine North and West Indian airports due to increased safety concerns following renewed military tensions between India and Pakistan. The airports that are affected include Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jamnagar, Bhuj, and Rajkot. The decision was made a day after civilian air traffic had temporarily resumed on Monday after a six-day closure that started on May 7.

In a statement, IndiGo stated that "passenger safety remains its highest priority" and assured that its operations team is "closely monitoring the situation." The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused and asked passengers to check flight status on its website or app before visiting the airport.

Air India confirmed the cancellations and reiterated IndiGo's message, stating that "passenger safety and operational security are paramount."

#TravelAdvisory

In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May.



We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated.



For more… — Air India (@airindia) May 12, 2025

The suspended airports belonged to a batch of 32 airbases spread over North, West, and Central India, which had temporarily shut for commercial flights during mounting cross-border tensions. They had just been opened on Monday at 10:30 am when India and Pakistan mutually settled for a ceasefire.

Those airports affected from the first phase included Srinagar, Bikaner, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Kandla, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Kishangarh, Ludhiana, and Shimla.

Passengers intending to travel today are advised in the strongest terms to reconfirm flight times through official channels of communication by the airlines. IndiGo has provided assistance through its helpline for rebookings and further support.