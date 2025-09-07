Flight Incident Rate 'Entirely Normal', Net Promoter Score Gits Record High: Air India CEO

New Delhi: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Sunday highlighted the airline’s recent operations, stressing that the rate of flight incidents remains consistent with the carrier’s scale, even as key performance indicators such as on-time performance and customer satisfaction have reached record levels.

“Over the past few months, our operations have garnered significant attention, both internally and externally,” Wilson said in a mail to employees. He noted that airlines routinely face a mix of controllable and uncontrollable operational scenarios but underlined the company’s commitment to transparency.

“So, over recent weeks we have been even more transparent than usual in reporting incidents and events, however small,” he added.

“With more than 1,200 departures every single day—nearly one every minute—across the Air India Group, it can seem like a lot. In the context of our scale and size, however, the incidence rate is entirely normal,” Wilson explained.

Speaking about the airline’s performance, he said, “Our OTP in August crossed 80%, nearly 10 points above the Air India and Vistara 2024 average. Our NPS for August also reached a historic high of 36, continuing the strong momentum from July. Other performance metrics have also set new records, including the incidence of mishandled baggage and the speed at which such bags are reunited with passengers.”

Wilson further noted, “We’ve empowered our frontline teams with the ability to offer e-vouchers to customers in cases of service shortfalls, such as mishandled baggage. We are also working to extend this capability to our cabin crew, enabling them to provide on-the-spot resolution to customers during their journey.”

“These measures, along with the improved metrics, reflect the organizational culture we are building and the brand values that matter most: staying grounded, staying focused, and acting with authenticity and integrity, whether or not someone is watching,” he added.

On the network front, Wilson announced seasonal twice-daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Jaisalmer, starting October 2025 through March 2026. Air India Express (AIX) is also expanding with new services from Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, while Dehradun will be added on September 15. This expansion will bring its total network to 58 domestic and 17 international destinations. AIX has also officially become a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).