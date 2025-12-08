Delhi Airport Advisory Amid IndiGo Crisis: Amid the ongoing chaos at IndiGo, the Delhi Airport issued a fresh advisory on Monday morning, warning of possible delays and cancellations due to operational reasons. It said, "Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly, though a few flights may be rescheduled or cancelled due to operational reasons. Our on-ground teams are actively coordinating with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers."

Passengers have been urged to stay updated through the airline's official channels before starting their journey to avoid last-minute trouble. It said, "We kindly advise travelers to stay updated on their flight status by contacting their respective airlines."

It further maintained, "For assistance, including medical support, passengers may approach the information desks, where our staff is available to provide necessary help. Additionally, multiple public transport options-such as metro services, buses, and cabs-are readily accessible for convenient travel to and from the airport."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bengaluru Airport

The situation wasn’t any better in Bengaluru. At Kempegowda International Airport, at least 65 arrivals and 62 departures of IndiGo flights were cancelled, ANI reported. The next update on the situation will be shared after 6 pm, the airport added.

IndiGo Seeks More Time From DGCA

IndiGo has asked for extra time to reply to the Show Cause Notice issued by the DGCA on December 6. The notice was sent after the airline’s nationwide network collapsed last week. IndiGo’s Accountable Manager and COO, Isidre Porqueras Orea, wrote to the regulator requesting an extension till 6 pm on December 8 to file a detailed response.

The airline expects its operations to return to normal by December 10. Meanwhile, a Parliamentary panel is planning to summon senior IndiGo executives and DGCA officials over the massive disruptions. The opposition Congress also criticised the government over the situation, adding more pressure as the crisis continues.