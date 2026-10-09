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Flyers to shell out more as Air India, Air India Express hike fuel surcharge

The Tata Group airlines have followed leading domestic carrier IndiGo in increasing the fuel surcharge.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Flyers to shell out more as Air India, Air India Express hike fuel surcharge
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Flyers to shell out more as Air India, Air India Express hike fuel surcharge
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