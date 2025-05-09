Mumbai Airport Advisory: More than 20 airports across India have been temporarily closed as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise. However, Mumbai airport is operational, but passengers may experience longer wait times due to enhanced security protocols.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (CSMIA), in a fresh advisory issued on Friday evening, said, "Mumbai Airport is fully operational, with your safety and comfort as our top priority. Stay informed and plan ahead to ensure a smooth journey."

It said, "Due to enhanced security protocols, passengers may experience longer wait times at the airport. We recommend that you plan your travel to the airport so that you arrive early." CSMIA further suggests a few do's and don'ts for the passengers.

Do's

-- Arrive well in time for your flight and allow time for security checks.

-- Co-operate with security and airport personnel.

-- Reach out to your airline for accurate information.

Don't

-- Do not share unverified information.

Notably, the Mumbai airport is one of India's busiest airports, facilitating domestic and international flights to and from hundreds of destinations.