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Force Motors rolls out 200,000th Mercedes-Benz engine from Pune plant

The landmark 200,000th unit, a six-cylinder M256 engine, has been fitted in a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Force Motors rolls out 200,000th Mercedes-Benz engine from Pune plant
Image Credit: Force Motors rolls out 200,000th Mercedes-Benz engine from Pune plant

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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