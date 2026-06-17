/Force Motors rolls out 200,000th Mercedes-Benz engine from Pune plant

Pune: In a significant boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and Indo-German manufacturing collaboration, Force Motors on Wednesday announced the roll-out of the 200,000th Mercedes-Benz engine from its advanced manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, marking a significant milestone in its manufacturing partnership with Mercedes-Benz.
The landmark 200,000th unit, a six-cylinder M256 engine, has been fitted in a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450. In an official statement, the company said, "The 200,000th engine milestone underscores a relationship built on trust, technological excellence, shared values and a common commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities in India."
The association between Force Motors and Mercedes-Benz in engine manufacturing dates back to 1997 and has evolved into a comprehensive partnership that includes the manufacturing of engines and axles for all Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs produced in India.
Speaking on the milestone, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, “As Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its presence in India, Force Motors remains committed to supporting its growth through best-in-class manufacturing, operational excellence and by contributing to the production of world-class automotive components in India."
He added, "The 200,000th engine is more than a production milestone; it is the living story of a half-century-long partnership built on trust, precision and shared purpose. The Force Motors Chakan facility was purpose-built to meet Mercedes-Benz’s exacting global standards, and every engine that has rolled out of it, reflects Force Motors’ unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and manufacturing precision."
Notably, the company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing units across India and employs over 10,000 people.
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