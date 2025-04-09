Goa Cabinet Nod To Auction Govt Vehicles That Are No Longer In Use

Panaji: The Goa cabinet on Wednesday decided to auction all the state government-owned vehicles that are no longer in use. Briefing media persons after chairing a meeting of the state cabinet, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said all such vehicles would be auctioned through 'melas' (conventions) to be organised at Margao (South Goa) and Mapusa (North Goa).

"There are more than 200 government-owned vehicles in Goa that are off the roads. They will be auctioned," he said. Those vehicles which are less than 15 years old could be purchased by people and reused. There are 34 such vehicles at present," Sawant said.

The vehicles that are more than 15 years old will be auctioned and scrapped as they will not be allowed to be used again, he added.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to bring to the notice of the state the government vehicles that are no longer being used but continue to remain parked by the roadside.