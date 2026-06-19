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Good news: Now board direct flight from Ahmedabad to Colombo; 8-hour journey now cut to just 3 hours

The new service is expected to make travel to Sri Lanka more convenient for passengers from Gujarat, who previously had to transit through cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, or Chennai to reach Colombo.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 09:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
Good news: Now board direct flight from Ahmedabad to Colombo; 8-hour journey now cut to just 3 hours
Image Credit: Zee

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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