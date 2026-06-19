/Good news: Now board direct flight from Ahmedabad to Colombo; 8-hour journey now cut to just 3 hours

Kamal Munasinghe, Senior Vice President of Cinnamon Hotels, stated, "Of course, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is the largest and it's of its kind the first one in this part of the world. With international standards, we have the entertainment center, the convention center, multiple F&B outlets, and 800 rooms. So, it is the first integrated resort in South Asia. And so, we are looking forward to welcoming all of you from Gujarat to come to Sri Lanka with the direct connectivity with Fits Air to Sri Lanka." The $1.3 billion 'City of Dreams Sri Lanka' project, being South Asia's largest and first integrated resort, is set to become a major center of attraction for Gujaratis.