/Government says PM E-DRIVE supported sales of over 26.5 lakh EVs

The government informed the Lok Sabha that PM E-DRIVE, which is being implemented from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2028, has an overall allocation of Rs 10,900 crore, of which Rs 2,322 crore had been released and utilised as of July 22, 2026. The scheme has supported 23.79 lakh electric two-wheelers, 2.68 lakh electric three-wheelers in the L5 category, 6,547 e-rickshaws and e-carts, and 55 electric trucks. It has also allocated 14,000 e-buses.