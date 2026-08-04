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Government says PM E-DRIVE supported sales of over 26.5 lakh EVs

The government informed the Lok Sabha that PM E-DRIVE, which is being implemented from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2028, has an overall allocation of Rs 10,900 crore, of which Rs 2,322 crore had been released and utilised as of July 22, 2026.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
Government says PM E-DRIVE supported sales of over 26.5 lakh EVs
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Government says PM E-DRIVE supported sales of over 26.5 lakh EVs
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