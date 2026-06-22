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Govt approves Rs 270 crore Kavach deployment on 631 route km of East Coast Railway

The project will cover six important railway sections under East Coast Railway -- Baghuapal–Budhapank, Haridaspur–Paradeep, Khurda Road-Balangir, Naupada-Gunupur, Lanjigarh Road-Junagarh and Bobbili-Salur -- according to the ministry.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Govt approves Rs 270 crore Kavach deployment on 631 route km of East Coast Railway
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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Govt okays Rs 270 cr Kavach deployment on 631 route km of East Coast Railway
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