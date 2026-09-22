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Govt closely monitoring SpiceJet’s financial, operational health: Aviation Minister

SpiceJet has faced a challenging period marked by financial pressures, a shrinking fleet and a decline in domestic market share. The airline has been working to restore capacity and improve operations while seeking additional financial support to strengthen its balance sheet.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Govt closely monitoring SpiceJet’s financial, operational health: Aviation Minister
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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