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Govt gives nod for more railway lines in Gujarat, Maharashtra to boost connectivity

The construction of the Somtane-Chikhli Chord Line (3.7 km) on Central Railway at a cost of Rs 172 crore will bridge a critical missing rail link between Chikhli on the Karjat route and Somtane on the Roha route.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Govt gives nod for more railway lines in Gujarat, Maharashtra to boost connectivity
Image Credit: Representative Image (Source- IANS)

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