/Govt gives nod for more railway lines in Gujarat, Maharashtra to boost connectivity

Panvel is one of the busiest railway junctions in the Mumbai region, handling traffic from four major directions including Roha, JNPT, Karjat and Diva. The absence of a direct chord connection between the Karjat and Roha routes currently results in operational constraints and congestion, as trains are required to pass through Panvel Junction. The approved chord line will provide a direct connection, helping streamline train operations and improve network efficiency.