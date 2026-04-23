Govt issues notification to enable use of SAF-blended jet fuel for planes

New Delhi: The government has issued a notification to permit the use of Aviation Turbine Fuel blended with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for fuelling aircraft with the aim of reducing emissions from international flights, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on Thursday.

"The Government has notified an amendment to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001 (ATF Control Order) vide notification dated April 17, 2026. The amendment has been issued as an administrative measure to bring Aviation Turbine Fuel blended with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) under the ambit of the ATF Control Order," a ministry statement said.

SAF consists of specially processed aviation-grade hydrocarbons that are chemically similar to ATF and fully compatible with aircraft engines. SAF does not alter the fundamental nature, safety, or performance of aviation fuel. Inclusion of SAF for aviation use undergoes the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recognised rigorous testing process for aviation engines as per ASTM International, and only after such extensive procedure, SAF is accepted for use in aviation, the statement said.

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Earlier, ATF was defined only as petroleum-based fuel meeting BIS specifications. The amendment expands this definition to also include SAF co-processed alongside ATF as per IS 1571 in petroleum refineries, and SAF conforming to IS 17081 blended with ATF, meeting IS 1571. This amendment is essential to keep India aligned with the global supply chain of SAF, the statement noted.

As recognised by ICAO, SAF is a renewable fuel derived from alternative feedstocks such as crops, biogenic residues, and waste materials, offering significant reductions in GHG emissions. ICAO is implementing CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) to control emissions from international flights. The mandatory phase of CORSIA begins from 2027, requiring international flights to offset emissions above a baseline level. The use of SAF can help reduce these offsetting requirements. Recognising this global requirement, the government has already announced indicative blending targets of SAF in ATF for international flights as 1 per cent in 2027, 2 per cent in 2028, and 5 per cent in 2030.

SAF required under the CORSIA not only needs to meet strict quality specifications as per extant BIS stringent specifications (which conform to international specifications), but also must meet CORSIA sustainability criteria to qualify as CORSIA-eligible fuel (CEF). The amendment to the ATF Control Order is therefore an enabling provision to operationalise these targets.

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Globally, similar steps are being taken by other countries. The European Union and the United Kingdom have introduced SAF blending mandates. In the EU, the mandate on SAF blending is 2 per cent in 2025, 6 per cent in 2030, and up to 70 per cent by 2050. In the UK, the mandate is 2 per cent in 2025, 10 per cent in 2030, and 22 per cent in 2040. The United States is promoting SAF through production incentives. Japan also has a SAF mandate of 10 per cent SAF by 2030. In Singapore, international flights will be required to use 1 per cent SAF from 2026, and this target goes to 3–5 per cent by 2030.

India is committed to green fuel transition, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions, promoting sustainable fuels like SAF, strengthening domestic production capabilities, and positioning the country as a key player in the emerging global clean energy ecosystem, the statement added.