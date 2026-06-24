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Govt likely plans 3-year PUCC validity for new BS-VI vehicles

Under the proposed framework, BS-VI private vehicles up to six years old would enjoy a three-year PUCC validity period.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 07:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
Govt likely plans 3-year PUCC validity for new BS-VI vehicles
Image Credit: Image Source- AI/IANSSource: IANS

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