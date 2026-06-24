/Govt likely plans 3-year PUCC validity for new BS-VI vehicles

New Delhi: The Centre is reportedly considering a major relaxation in the renewal norms for Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) for Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) vehicles, a move aimed at reducing compliance burdens on owners of newer, cleaner vehicles.
According to a report, the proposal seeks to extend the validity of PUCC for new BS-VI private vehicles from the current one year to three years. If approved, owners of BS-VI private cars would need to renew their pollution certificates only twice during the first six years of the vehicle's life, instead of renewing them annually.
Under the proposed framework, BS-VI private vehicles up to six years old would enjoy a three-year PUCC validity period. Vehicles between six and 10 years old would require annual renewals, while cars older than 10 years would need to renew their certificates every six months.
The government is also considering separate norms for commercial BS-VI vehicles. For commercial vehicles up to six years old, the PUCC validity could be extended to two years. Beyond six years of age, the same renewal schedule applicable to private vehicles would come into effect.
The proposal is based on the significantly lower emissions produced by BS-VI vehicles compared with older models. BS-VI-compliant vehicles emit up to 82 per cent less particulate matter (PM) and around 25 per cent less nitrogen oxides (NOx) than BS-IV vehicles, making them substantially cleaner and less polluting.
Officials said the proposed changes also aim to discourage the continued use of older, more polluting vehicles while recognising the role of vehicular emissions in worsening air quality. The government is simultaneously working to strengthen the PUCC testing process to ensure greater accuracy and prevent manipulation of emission readings.
The proposal has received support from experts, including a former joint secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport, who said that the lower emissions from new BS-VI vehicles justify longer certificate validity periods.
However, some experts have urged caution. Former deputy transport commissioner Anil Chhikara noted that the government should also consider vehicle maintenance standards, arguing that even relatively new cars can produce higher emissions if not properly maintained.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.