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Govt may ask airlines to cut surcharges as fuel prices ease

The government may soon ask airlines to review and reduce surge pricing and additional passenger charges if the recent decline in crude oil and aviation fuel prices proves to be sustainable, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Govt may ask airlines to cut surcharges as fuel prices ease
Image Credit: Govt may ask airlines to cut surcharges as fuel prices ease

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