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Govt to extend financial support under UDAN scheme to 5 years: Aviation Minister

The minister said the government is expanding airport infrastructure at a rapid pace and is now focused on improving regional connectivity through policy changes.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Govt to extend financial support under UDAN scheme to 5 years: Aviation Minister
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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