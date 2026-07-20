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Govt yet to decide on raising ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20 pc: MoS

In a written reply, Gopi said no decision has so far been taken to raise the ethanol blending target beyond E20.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
Govt yet to decide on raising ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20 pc: MoS
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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