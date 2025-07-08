Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2928331https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/gujarat-cm-orders-urgent-road-repairs-amid-monsoon-damage-2928331.html
NewsMobility
MOBILITY

Gujarat CM Orders Urgent Road Repairs Amid Monsoon Damage

With heavy monsoon rains lashing Gujarat and damaging roads across the state, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed authorities to carry out repair and restoration work on a war footing.

|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 10:24 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gujarat CM Orders Urgent Road Repairs Amid Monsoon Damage

Gandhinagar: With heavy monsoon rains lashing Gujarat and damaging roads across the state, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed authorities to carry out repair and restoration work on a war footing. In a high-level meeting held in Gandhinagar with senior officials from relevant departments, Patel emphasised that road repair work must begin immediately, without waiting for the rains to stop.

Reviewing the condition of rural, urban, and highway roads - including National Highways, State Highways, and Panchayat-owned roads - the Chief Minister called the road network the “backbone of development” and stressed its vital role in daily civilian life.

“Not a single dry day should go wasted. Even holidays must be utilised to speed up the work,” Patel said, adding that contractors must be held accountable for poor work, especially if the damage has occurred within the defect liability period.

He underlined that quality should not be compromised under any circumstances. The meeting was attended by municipal commissioners via video conference. The Chief Minister instructed civic bodies to carry out emergency repairs in areas facing problems like road damage, waterlogging, and underpass flooding.

He also urged long-term planning to prevent the recurrence of such issues. Patel called for seamless coordination between various agencies, including the NHAI, Road Construction Department, Panchayats, and Municipal Corporations.

He directed field engineers - superintendents, executives, and deputy engineers - to visit affected sites immediately and initiate on-the-spot repairs. 

According to a presentation by the Road Construction Department, major repair and structural work are currently underway on around 243 bridges across the state. Diversions are being managed and continuously monitored to ensure traffic flow.

NHAI officials briefed the Chief Minister that of the 83 km of National Highway damaged during this monsoon season, repair work has been completed on 58 km. The remaining 25 km is expected to be restored soon.

Patel reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring public infrastructure swiftly and maintaining high standards.

“People’s lives should not be disrupted due to delays in road repair. Departments must act with urgency and responsibility,” he said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK