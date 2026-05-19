Gujarat: GSRTC launches new Volvo service on Delhi-Mumbai expressway, revises Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar route

Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar: The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) on Monday announced revisions to the operating routes of several premium AC bus services, with a focus on improving travel efficiency and reducing passenger costs. The changes have been introduced at the Deputy Chief Minister's instructions.

As part of the new arrangement, all premium AC buses operating between Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar will now run via the newly constructed Ahmedabad-Dholera Express Highway.

According to the corporation, this route adjustment is expected to reduce travel time and lower operational costs, benefits that have been partially passed on to passengers through reduced fares.

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Under the revised schedule, a total of 24 daily trips, operating at hourly intervals between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m., will now use the expressway from both Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

Services on the Gandhinagar-Diu and Gandhinagar-Mahuva routes have also been brought under the same corridor.

With the change in routing, the Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar fare has been reduced to Rs 336, offering passengers a saving of approximately Rs 15 per journey.

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In a separate development, GSRTC has also introduced a new Volvo service on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

The service has been launched as a non-stop premium connection between Nehrunagar (Ahmedabad) and Surat.

The morning departure from Nehrunagar is scheduled at 6:45 a.m., while the return service from Surat operates at 1 p.m.

The revised route has fixed the fare at Rs 687, resulting in an estimated saving of around Rs 61 for passengers compared to earlier services.

The corporation stated that the introduction of services on the expressway network is aimed at utilising upgraded national infrastructure to improve connectivity and reduce journey durations across key intercity routes in Gujarat.

All tickets for these services are available through advance online booking on the official GSRTC website and the GSRTC mobile application.

The corporation has encouraged passengers to make use of the digital platforms for reservations and to avail themselves of the revised premium services.