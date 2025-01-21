Haryana Govt To Start Campaign To Check School Buses Under Vehicle Policy

Gurugram: To comply with the Haryana government's safe school vehicle policy, a campaign to check school vehicles will be run by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office soon, an administration officer said. Gurugram District Transport Officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Ravinder Kumar, said on Monday that the Haryana government is serious about the safety of school students.

"For safe movement of school buses, it is necessary that the drivers of these buses follow the traffic rules properly and the school vehicle should be in good condition," he added. The SDM said that at least four to five school buses should be checked daily. If any fault is seen in any vehicle, then it should be challaned, he added.

He said that school buses should travel slowly during fog season and have yellow lights installed. First aid kits, CCTV cameras, trained drivers-conductors, helpline numbers, etc. should be written on the buses, he added.

Regular checking of school vehicles is necessary as now the RTA has directed schools to meet all parameters of their vehicles as per the norms set by the state government under the 'Surakshit School Vahan Policy' within 10 days.

"A campaign to check vehicles of educational institutions of the district will be started from January 21. During this period they will be inspected as per the school vehicle policy," he added.

Kumar clarified that schools should take responsibility for the safe transportation of students, irrespective of the mode of transport. "Schools should be held responsible if something untoward happens. They should be responsible for the transportation of students, whatever the mode," he asserted.

"School vehicle drivers play a very important role in managing and maintaining the school vehicles. Though there have been regular awareness programmes throughout the year, a new session will begin after two months, many new drivers will also join different schools so the department wants to ensure all are trained and adhere to the Surakshit Vahan School policy," said an RTA official.