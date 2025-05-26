Advertisement
AIR MOBILITY

Heavy Rains In Mumbai Led To Flight Disruptions: Air India, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory - Check Here

Flight Disruptions In Mumbai: Several flights to and from the Mumbai airport have been impacted due to bad weather conditions.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 26, 2025, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Airport Flight Disruptions: Heavy rains and thunderstorms have led to flight disruptions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. Several flights to and from the airport have been impacted due to bad weather conditions. Major airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have issued fresh travel advisories for passengers. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

In a post on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), Indigo said, "Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, several flights have been impacted, and we deeply regret any disruptions to your travel plans. We are doing everything possible to manage the situation and minimise the delays. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding during this time."

Air India also shared a travel advisory on 'X' for those having flights from Mumbai. It said, "Rain and thunderstorms are impacting flight operations in Mumbai. To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport."

SpiceJet, a debt-ridden airline, in a travel advisory said, "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Earlier in the morning, the Indian Meteorological Department warned of thunderstorms and rain in some parts of Mumbai. It said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out."

