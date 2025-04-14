Hisar To Ayodhya Flight: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For New Terminal; Check Schedule And Key Routes

Hisar To Ayodhya Flight: In a significant boost for connectivity from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya, marking a major milestone in regional connectivity. The initiative is expected to boost economic growth across the state.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar. The upcoming terminal, estimated to cost over Rs 410 crore, will include state-of-the-art passenger amenities, a dedicated cargo terminal, and an air traffic control (ATC) building. The project is expected to complete in two years. It aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision to make air travel safer, more affordable, and accessible to all.

Notably, the project is targeted to be completed in two years. Addressing a public event in Haryana's Hisar, Modi said, “Before 2014, there were 74 airports in the country, but today there are over 150 airports...Imagine 74 airports in 70 years?... Every year, there are record airline passengers in the country".

Where Is Maharaja Agrasen Airport?

Maharaja Agrasen airport is located nearly 5 km northeast of Hisar city center on NH-9. It is part of Haryana's broader infrastructure development plan.

Maharaja Agrasen Airport: Development in Phases

The airport's development is being executed in multiple phases. The first phase, which saw the completion of a modern terminal building, was finished at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The second phase involved the construction of a 3,000-meter runway, enabling Airbus aircraft with a capacity of up to 180 passengers to operate.

Key Routes And Schedule From Maharaja Agrasen Airport In Hisar

The scheduled flights will now run twice a week between Hisar and Ayodhya. Adding further, three weekly flights will connect Hisar to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.