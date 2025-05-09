Historic Green Milestone: Indian Railways Achieve 99.2% Electrification, Leaves UK, Russia And China Far Behind

New Delhi: Indian Railways has reached a milestone in its journey toward sustainable transportation, achieving electrification of 99.2 per cent of its broad gauge network. This puts India ahead of major rail economies such as the United Kingdom, which stands at 39%, Russia at 52% and China at 82%, according to a press release from the Ministry of Railways.

The achievement brings the country closer than ever to operating a fully electrified railway system. Fourteen railway zones, including Central, Eastern and Northern Railways, have already achieved 100% electrification. In addition, 25 states and union territories have completed electrification across their rail networks.

Data provided in a written reply to the Lok Sabha highlights the rapid pace of this transformation. Between 2014 and 2025, India electrified 46,900 route kilometres, more than double the 21,801 route kilometres completed in the previous six decades.

In the past two years alone, 7,188 route kilometres were electrified in 2023-24 and 2,701 route kilometres in 2024-25.

The environmental benefits of this transition are major. Rail transport emits 89% less CO2 than road transport, and Indian Railways is complementing electrification with renewable energy initiatives. So far, 898 MW of solar power has been commissioned at 2,626 stations, reinforcing India’s commitment to a greener transportation network.

Electrification is advancing consistently across zones. The Central, East Coast, East Central, Eastern, Konkan Railway, Kolkata Metro, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Northern Railway, South Central Railway, South East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway, West Central Railway and Western Railway have achieved full electrification.

Other zones, such as North Western, Southern, Northeast Frontier and South Western Railway, have crossed 95% electrification.

The progress is equally impressive state-wise as well. Most states are fully electrified, while Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are nearing completion. In the North Eastern region, the broad gauge networks in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram have been 100% electrified, while Assam stands at 92%, with work underway to complete the remaining sections.

All new rail lines and multi-tracking projects are now being sanctioned with electrification integrated from the beginning. According to the Ministry of Railways, the completion timeline for electrification projects depends on factors such as forest clearances, relocation of utilities, statutory approvals, geological and topographical conditions, law and order situations and climatic constraints, which can affect progress at different project sites.

Beyond expanding connectivity, electrification is central to India’s sustainability agenda. The move to electric rail corridors is helping dramatically cut carbon emissions. For instance, transporting 1 tonne of freight over 1 km emits 101 g of CO2 by road, compared with just 11.5 g by rail, an almost eightfold reduction.

The Indian Railways aims for 100% electrification while contributing to the nation’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. Every new rail project now includes electrification from the outset, ensuring that India’s railway system grows greener, more efficient and globally competitive.