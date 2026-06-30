Ethanol preparation: India now mixes 20 percent ethanol into every litre of petrol sold at pumps nationwide, after the government made E20 fuel mandatory from April 1, 2026. Most car owners fill up with this blend daily without knowing how it's made or why it matters. The fuel starts its journey not in a refinery, but in sugarcane and maize fields across states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar, before reaching your vehicle through a carefully tracked supply chain.
Ethanol production begins with crushing sugarcane or processing maize and rice to extract sugars. Here's how the biofuel is prepared, step by step:
Once the ethanol is fuel-grade, it is blended with petrol at approved ratios by oil marketing companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. This blended fuel then moves through the regular fuel distribution network to petrol pumps across the country, completing its journey from farm to tank.
For years, ethanol supply depended heavily on sugarcane, making it vulnerable to poor monsoons and fluctuating sugar prices. That's changing fast. Maize has now become the single largest ethanol feedstock, contributing close to half of the total supply, since it can be grown and processed year-round, unlike seasonal sugarcane crushing. This shift is also spreading ethanol-related farm income to states like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, beyond the traditional sugar belt.
Ethanol blending lowers India's crude oil import bill and cuts tailpipe emissions, but it comes with a small trade-off for drivers. Because ethanol contains less energy than pure petrol, E20 fuel can reduce mileage by roughly 3 to 6 percent, depending on your engine. Vehicles made from 2023 onward are built to handle E20 without issues. If you own an older car or two-wheeler, it's worth checking the manufacturer's compatibility list, as ageing rubber hoses and seals can wear out faster with higher ethanol content.
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