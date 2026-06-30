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How Ethanol is made? The complete Journey from farm to your vehicle's fuel tank

Ethanol preparation: Ethanol production begins with crushing sugarcane or processing maize and rice to extract sugars. Once the ethanol is fuel-grade, it is blended with petrol at approved ratios by oil marketing companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
How Ethanol is made? The complete Journey from farm to your vehicle's fuel tank
Image Credit: Representative/AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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