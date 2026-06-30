Ethanol preparation: India now mixes 20 percent ethanol into every litre of petrol sold at pumps nationwide, after the government made E20 fuel mandatory from April 1, 2026. Most car owners fill up with this blend daily without knowing how it's made or why it matters. The fuel starts its journey not in a refinery, but in sugarcane and maize fields across states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar, before reaching your vehicle through a carefully tracked supply chain.