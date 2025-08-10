How Many Vande Bharat Train Services Are Now Operational Across the Indian Rail Network? Check Features
Vande Bharat Train Services In India: In 2024-25, around 3 crore passengers travelled on Vande Bharat trains, with nearly 93 lakh using the service between April and June 2025 alone.
Vande Bharat Train Services In India: Indian Railways has increased its modern train services, with 144 Vande Bharat trains now running on the country’s broad-gauge electrified network. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared this update in the Rajya Sabha, calling it part of the government’s efforts to modernise rail travel. Notably, the Vande Bharat trains are semi-high-speed trains made by Indian Railways to give passengers a faster, safer, and more comfortable journey
Vande Bharat Train: Features
These trains offer quick acceleration, the Kavach collision avoidance system, sealed gangways, automatic plug doors, and a smoother ride. They also have mini pantries with hot cases, bottle coolers, deep freezers, and hot water boilers.
Passengers get reclining ergonomic seats, revolving seats in executive class, mobile charging points at every seat, special toilets for Divyangjan passengers, and CCTV cameras for better security. The minister said these trains help reduce congestion on busy routes while keeping travel safe and affordable.
Vande Bharat trains are becoming more popular each year. In 2024-25, about 3 crore passengers travelled on them, and between April and June 2025 alone, nearly 93 lakh people used the service. Their rapid growth is transforming train travel in India, bringing speed, comfort, and safety to some of the country’s busiest routes.
PM Modi Inaugurates Vande Bharat Train Service
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi in Karnataka. He boarded the train and interacted with students and children during the journey. At the railway station, the Prime Minister waved to the staff before flagging off the service. He also launched two other Vande Bharat routes -one between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and another between Nagpur (Ajni) and Pune.
The event in Bengaluru was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra. As the Vande Bharat train to Belagavi began its journey, the Prime Minister and other leaders waved to passengers on board. (With IANS Inputs)
