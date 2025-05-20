Hyderabad Metro Announces 10% Discount On Ticket Fare Days After Hike

Hyderabad Metro Ticket Discount: The Hyderabad Metro Rail management has announced a 10% discount on the newly increased fares, which started on May 17. L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) said the discount will be available from May 24 and will apply to all routes across the three metro corridors. The company said this decision was made after listening to passenger feedback and to make travel more affordable while also managing costs.

Last week, the metro had increased fares by Rs 2 on the minimum fare, raising it from Rs 10 to Rs 12, and by up to Rs 15 on the maximum fare, making it Rs 60. This was a 20–25% hike overall. This is the first fare increase in seven and a half years since the metro service began. L&TMRHL said the hike was recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The discount in fare is part of a long-term plan to keep the metro running smoothly and sustainably.

However, the hike was not well received by commuters, many of whom demanded a rollback. The opposition party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), urged the government to withdraw the hike immediately by absorbing the cost on behalf of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. Responding to public concerns, L&TMRHL announced a 10% discount on the revised fares.

The company stated that this decision underscores its commitment to addressing passenger needs while maintaining operational sustainability. “While the fare revision was essential for the sustainability of metro operations, we understand the importance of minimizing the financial impact on our valued passengers. In alignment with our passengers’ feedback and welfare, we have decided to offer a 10 percent discount on the newly revised fares across all fare zones in all three metro corridors, effective May 24, 2025. This move demonstrates our dedication to making daily commuting more accessible,” said KVB Reddy, MD & CEO of L&TMRHL.

The FFC, chaired by a former High Court judge, was constituted by the Centre on September 5, 2002. It had recommended a revised fare structure on January 25, 2023. The committee had proposed a two-stage fare hike two years ago, with a six-month gap between each stage starting from February 2023. However, due to various factors, including the general elections, the implementation was delayed. While announcing the fare hike, the company stated that it could no longer afford to postpone the decision, as losses had been mounting. It emphasized the need for funds to procure new metro trains and increase service frequency during morning and evening peak hours. (With IANS Inputs)