Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961867https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/hyundai-unveils-2030-portfolio-18-hybrid-and-first-ev-designed-for-india-in-product-roadmap-2961867.html
NewsMobility
AUTO NEWS

Hyundai Unveils 2030 Portfolio; 18 Hybrid And First EV Designed For India In Product Roadmap

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. has announced a mid to long-term strategy to expand its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) lineup and launch region-specific electric vehicles (EVs) for India and other countries.

|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 03:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hyundai Unveils 2030 Portfolio; 18 Hybrid And First EV Designed For India In Product RoadmapImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. has announced a mid to long-term strategy to expand its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) lineup and launch region-specific electric vehicles (EVs) for India and other countries. Hyundai Motor's EV strategy features regionally tailored products designed for specific markets. "India will receive the country's first EV designed specifically for local drivers, while the market will also benefit from a localized supply chain," according to a media release from the company.

Globally, the company plans to accelerate its production capacity by adding 1.2 million units by 2030. This includes 250,000 units from the Pune multi-model export hub in India, 500,000 additional units from Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), and 200,000 units from the dedicated EV plant in Ulsan.

HMGMA is expected to produce a mix of 10 hybrid and EV models, while the new Ulsan EV plant will manufacture up to 12 EV models through advanced robot-based automation systems enabling predictive maintenance, digital simulation and self-diagnostics.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The IONIQ 3 will target European mass-market customers with next-generation infotainment systems. China gets the locally produced Elexio SUV and C-segment electric sedan, marking a milestone in Hyundai Motor's Chinese market commitment.

Speaking at the 2025 CEO Investor Day held in Manhattan, New York, on Thursday, Hyundai Motor President and CEO Jose Munoz said, "We are delivering comprehensive electrified portfolios across all segments, localizing production in key markets, and leveraging breakthrough technologies from Software-Defined Vehicles to next-generation batteries."

With this, Hyundai Motor reaffirms its commitment to achieving 5.55 million global vehicle sales by 2030. Building on this momentum, electrified vehicles are expected to account for 60 per cent of total sales, reaching 3.3 million units, with growth anticipated in North America, Europe and Korea.

"The company will expand its hybrid lineup to more than 18 models by 2030, including the introduction of Genesis hybrid models starting from 2026. The All-New Hyundai Palisade Hybrid will also showcase next-generation TMED-II technology, offering enhanced performance and fuel efficiency," the release stated.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh