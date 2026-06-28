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ICRA sees commercial vehicle wholesale volumes growing 4-6% in FY27

According to the report, the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) truck segment is expected to record volume growth of 1-3 per cent in FY2027, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) trucks are likely to grow by 6-8 per cent.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
ICRA sees commercial vehicle wholesale volumes growing 4-6% in FY27
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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