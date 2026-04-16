IGI airport collision: Akasa Air, SpiceJet planes collide near Terminal 1 in Delhi
IGI airport collision: A minor collision between aircraft of Akasa Air and SpiceJet took place at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.
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IGI airport collision: A minor collision between aircraft of Akasa Air and SpiceJet took place at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.
According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 2:15 pm near Terminal 1 when a SpiceJet plane, which had arrived from Leh, was taxiing towards the parking stand. At the same time, an Akasa Air flight bound for Hyderabad was departing. During this process, the wings of the two aircraft came into contact, causing damage to both planes.
There have been no reports of injuries so far, and all passengers and crew members were safely deboarded.
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